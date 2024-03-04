O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 3,529 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,529 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Hillenbrand Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Hillenbrand stock opened at $47.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.19 and a twelve month high of $53.76.

Hillenbrand Cuts Dividend

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $773.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.40 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 18.39%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.222 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 11.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HI shares. CL King started coverage on Hillenbrand in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Hillenbrand from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HI

Insider Activity

In other Hillenbrand news, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan purchased 3,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.54 per share, with a total value of $124,788.24. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 109,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,346,434.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hillenbrand news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen purchased 11,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $511,958.37. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 34,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,103.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan acquired 3,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.54 per share, with a total value of $124,788.24. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 109,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,434.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 21,330 shares of company stock worth $938,284 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.