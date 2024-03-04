O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 4,847 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,847 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1,415.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth $292,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WSM. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $236.64 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.44 and a 1 year high of $237.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $210.56 and its 200 day moving average is $178.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.66.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total transaction of $4,038,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,509 shares in the company, valued at $106,110,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Articles

