O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 515 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 16,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.12.

EL stock opened at $148.83 on Monday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.22 and a 1-year high of $260.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $53.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.49, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.38.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 203.08%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

