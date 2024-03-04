Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th.

Old Point Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Old Point Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Old Point Financial stock opened at $17.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.32. Old Point Financial has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $28.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Old Point Financial ( NASDAQ:OPOF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.35 million during the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 7.61%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Point Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPOF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Old Point Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Old Point Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 32,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Old Point Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 16.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

