Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.20.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OMCL shares. Benchmark cut their target price on Omnicell from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Omnicell from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

OMCL stock opened at $26.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -58.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.08. Omnicell has a one year low of $25.83 and a one year high of $77.14.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $258.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.00 million. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avory & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 22.7% in the third quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 153,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,926,000 after acquiring an additional 28,416 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell in the third quarter worth $984,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 100.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 50,263 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 45.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 130,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 40,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Omnicell in the third quarter valued at $409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

