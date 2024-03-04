Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,072 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $7,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Omnicom Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 27.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 81,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after buying an additional 17,251 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $503,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 644.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,579,000 after buying an additional 352,639 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of OMC stock opened at $88.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $43,936.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.22.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

