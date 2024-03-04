ONEOK (OKE) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of ONEOK (NYSE: OKE) recently:

2/27/2024 – ONEOK had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $80.00 to $87.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2024 – ONEOK was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/23/2024 – ONEOK had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $72.00.

2/16/2024 – ONEOK was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/8/2024 – ONEOK was upgraded by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/31/2024 – ONEOK had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $68.00 to $71.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/19/2024 – ONEOK had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $80.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/10/2024 – ONEOK was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $75.13 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.65. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.91 and a 12 month high of $75.68.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 71.35%.

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.25 per share, for a total transaction of $203,175.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,175. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 275.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in ONEOK by 6.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in ONEOK by 500.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,812,000 after buying an additional 139,379 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in ONEOK by 20.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,422,000 after buying an additional 27,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter worth approximately $614,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

