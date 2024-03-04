OneSpan (OSPN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect OneSpan to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OSPN stock opened at $9.92 on Monday. OneSpan has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $19.25. The firm has a market cap of $395.71 million, a P/E ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in OneSpan by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in OneSpan by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of OneSpan by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneSpan by 3.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneSpan by 5.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

