Onion Global (NYSE:OGBLY) versus 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Head to Head Contrast

Onion Global (NYSE:OGBLY – Get Free Report) and 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Onion Global has a beta of -16.35, indicating that its stock price is 1,735% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1stdibs.Com has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.2% of Onion Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of 1stdibs.Com shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.9% of Onion Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of 1stdibs.Com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onion Global 0 0 0 0 N/A 1stdibs.Com 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Onion Global and 1stdibs.Com, as provided by MarketBeat.

1stdibs.Com has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.29%. Given 1stdibs.Com’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 1stdibs.Com is more favorable than Onion Global.

Profitability

This table compares Onion Global and 1stdibs.Com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onion Global N/A N/A N/A 1stdibs.Com -26.80% -16.32% -12.19%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Onion Global and 1stdibs.Com’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onion Global $401.23 million 0.00 -$55.90 million N/A N/A 1stdibs.Com $84.68 million 2.48 -$22.54 million ($0.57) -9.21

1stdibs.Com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Onion Global.

About Onion Global

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform comprises brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. It offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

