Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th.

Ormat Technologies has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years. Ormat Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 19.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ormat Technologies to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Ormat Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ORA opened at $65.81 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ormat Technologies has a 12 month low of $58.73 and a 12 month high of $90.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.71 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 5.09%. Ormat Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ORA shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Ormat Technologies from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ORA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ormat Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORA. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,097 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 5,848 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ormat Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.