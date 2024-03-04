OrthoPediatrics (KIDS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OrthoPediatrics Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of KIDS opened at $28.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $655.43 million, a PE ratio of -28.64 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.32. OrthoPediatrics has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $53.50.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KIDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Insider Transactions at OrthoPediatrics

In other news, insider Joseph W. Hauser sold 2,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $81,458.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,195.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OrthoPediatrics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIDS. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,919,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 302.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 82,923 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 1,562.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 75,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 71,070 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,298,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,097,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,104,000 after buying an additional 68,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.