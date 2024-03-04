Parkland Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Parkland in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $3.40 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Parkland’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

PKI has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.69.

Shares of PKI stock opened at C$42.83 on Monday. Parkland has a 12-month low of C$27.50 and a 12-month high of C$47.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$45.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$42.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from Parkland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Parkland’s payout ratio is currently 53.54%.

In other news, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 35,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.18, for a total value of C$1,515,618.00. 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

