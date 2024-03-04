PEAK6 Investments LLC Invests $265,000 in Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM)

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned 0.08% of Stellus Capital Investment as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 261.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. 14.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCM shares. B. Riley downgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.
Stellus Capital Investment Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock opened at $12.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.17. Stellus Capital Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $15.53. The company has a market capitalization of $307.42 million, a P/E ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.
Stellus Capital Investment Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1333 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 320.00%.
About Stellus Capital Investment
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Stellus Capital Investment
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- 3 Mining Stocks to Explode This Year on a Commodity Price Swing
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Nio Stock Could Double Your Money This Coming EV Cycle
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.