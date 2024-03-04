PEAK6 Investments LLC Invests $286,000 in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 85,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CommScope by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 157,719 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 49,009 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 23.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,510,264 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,154,000 after acquiring an additional 854,808 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of CommScope during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 288.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 846,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 628,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP increased its position in shares of CommScope by 211.1% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,195,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,018,000 after buying an additional 811,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CommScope in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $2.10 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CommScope from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.43.

CommScope Trading Down 2.6 %

CommScope stock opened at $1.14 on Monday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.49.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).

