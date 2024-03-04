PEAK6 Investments LLC Makes New $265,000 Investment in Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM)

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 19,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCM. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 234,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 37,427 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 155.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 225,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 137,408 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 10,626 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 142,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 140,899 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 76,208 shares in the last quarter. 14.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on SCM shares. StockNews.com raised Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. B. Riley downgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Stellus Capital Investment Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE SCM opened at $12.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.17. The company has a market capitalization of $307.42 million, a PE ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Stellus Capital Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $15.53.

Stellus Capital Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.1333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.56%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 320.00%.

Stellus Capital Investment Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

