PEAK6 Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2024

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRCFree Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DMRC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Digimarc by 29.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,037,895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,063,000 after purchasing an additional 236,347 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digimarc in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,914,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Digimarc in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,745,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digimarc by 8.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 921,053 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,116,000 after acquiring an additional 75,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digimarc by 178.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 69,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

Digimarc Price Performance

NASDAQ DMRC opened at $35.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $718.10 million, a PE ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.76. Digimarc Co. has a 1-year low of $16.13 and a 1-year high of $43.43.

About Digimarc

(Free Report)

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRCFree Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.