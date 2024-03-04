PEAK6 Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DMRC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Digimarc by 29.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,037,895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,063,000 after purchasing an additional 236,347 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digimarc in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,914,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Digimarc in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,745,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digimarc by 8.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 921,053 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,116,000 after acquiring an additional 75,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digimarc by 178.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 69,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Digimarc alerts:

Digimarc Price Performance

NASDAQ DMRC opened at $35.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $718.10 million, a PE ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.76. Digimarc Co. has a 1-year low of $16.13 and a 1-year high of $43.43.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.