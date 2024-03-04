PetroChina Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCYF) Short Interest Update

PetroChina Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,802,000 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the January 31st total of 54,919,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 434,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 105.5 days.

PetroChina Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of PCCYF opened at $0.76 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.69. PetroChina has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $0.80.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Oil, Gas and New Energy Resource; Refining, Chemicals and New material; Marketing; and Natural Gas Sales segments.

