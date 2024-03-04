Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th.

Phibro Animal Health has a payout ratio of 38.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Phibro Animal Health to earn $1.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.7%.

NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $13.39 on Monday. Phibro Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $16.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.30 million, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.93.

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $249.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.91 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PAHC shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAHC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,789,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,604,000 after purchasing an additional 203,652 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 183,420 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 540,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after acquiring an additional 145,450 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 271,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 139,958 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 606,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,299,000 after acquiring an additional 88,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

