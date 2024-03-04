Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PNW. StockNews.com lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.80.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $68.05 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $86.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 79.82%.

In other news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total transaction of $122,279.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,069.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,338,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,041,714,000 after acquiring an additional 241,019 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,307,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $816,785,000 after acquiring an additional 273,945 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,634,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $492,509,000 after acquiring an additional 74,164 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,507,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $467,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506,181 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,313,000 after acquiring an additional 808,207 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

