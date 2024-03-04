Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.71.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PXD

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

PXD stock opened at $237.27 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $257.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.32. The firm has a market cap of $55.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.30.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.0% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.5% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,436 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 264 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.