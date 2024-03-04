Piper Sandler Raises Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $260.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $234.00 to $260.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut Autodesk from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $272.44.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADSK

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $264.74 on Friday. Autodesk has a one year low of $188.38 and a one year high of $279.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.63 billion, a PE ratio of 62.88, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 85.36% and a net margin of 16.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,488 shares in the company, valued at $13,107,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $2,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,488 shares in the company, valued at $11,112,192. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,107,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,157 shares of company stock worth $9,282,629 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 45,416 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,058,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,248 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $1,506,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

(Get Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.