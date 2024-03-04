Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,947,800 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the January 31st total of 3,079,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of PLLIF stock opened at $5.75 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average of $5.10. Pirelli & C. has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $5.75.

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. manufactures and supplies tires for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles worldwide. It offers car tires under the P ZERO, Cinturato, Scorpion, Sottozero, Pirelli Ice, and Carrier brand names; motorcycle tires under the DIABLO Superbike, DIABLO SUPERCORSA SC, DIABLO ROSSO IV, DIABLO Rain, ANGEL GT, DIABLO ROSSO II, DIABLO Wet, SCORPION MX, SCORPION Pro F.I.M., SCORPION XC, DIABLO SUPERCORSA SP, PHANTOM SPORTSCOMP, DIABLO Rosso IV Corsa, DIABLO Rosso III, ANGEL GT II, NIGHT DRAGON, MT 66 ROUTE, SCORPION Trail II, MT 60 RS, MT 60, SCORPION MT 90 A/T, SCORPION Rally STR, SPORT DEMON, MT 21 Rallycross, MT 43 PRO TRIAL, DIABLO ROSSO Scooter, and ANGEL Scooter brands; motorsport tires under the P ZERO TROFEO R, SOTTOZERO, P7 Corsa, K, KM, RK, rain, and Slick brands; bike tires under the P Zero, Cinturato, and Scorpion brand names; and truck and bus tires.

