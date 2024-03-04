Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,947,800 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the January 31st total of 3,079,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Pirelli & C. Price Performance
Shares of PLLIF stock opened at $5.75 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average of $5.10. Pirelli & C. has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $5.75.
Pirelli & C. Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pirelli & C.
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Target Stock Has a Plan to Compound Your Investment
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Disney Stock is Ridiculously Cheap Now That the Worst is Past
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- The Ozempic Diet Trend is Lifting These 2 Carnivore Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Pirelli & C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pirelli & C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.