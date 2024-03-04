Pizza Pizza Royalty (PZA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 6th.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Stock Performance

PZA opened at C$14.37 on Monday. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 12-month low of C$12.85 and a 12-month high of C$15.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$353.79 million, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.23.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Pizza Pizza Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.89%.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also distributes food. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

