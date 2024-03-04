Plaintree Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTEEF) Short Interest Update

Plaintree Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTEEF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the January 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Plaintree Systems Stock Down 25.8 %

Plaintree Systems stock opened at $0.06 on Monday. Plaintree Systems has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.08.

Plaintree Systems (OTCMKTS:PTEEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.57 million during the quarter. Plaintree Systems had a negative net margin of 15.61% and a negative return on equity of 1,053.68%.

About Plaintree Systems

Plaintree Systems Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports electronic products and specialty structural products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company manufactures avionic components for various applications, including aircraft antiskid braking, aircraft indicators, solenoids, and permanent magnet alternators; and operates as a design/build manufacturer of steel, aluminum, and stainless-steel specialty structures comprising commercial domes, free form structures, barrel vaults, space frames, and industrial dome coverings.

