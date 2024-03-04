Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) Short Interest Up 23.5% in February

Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,700 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the January 31st total of 88,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,097.0 days.

Playtech Price Performance

Playtech stock opened at $5.28 on Monday. Playtech has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $7.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.70.

Playtech Company Profile

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including live casino, sports, bingo, virtual sports, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, operational and hosting, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

