Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) Short Interest Up 23.5% in February

Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,700 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the January 31st total of 88,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,097.0 days.
Playtech Price Performance
Playtech stock opened at $5.28 on Monday. Playtech has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $7.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.70.
Playtech Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Playtech
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Target Stock Has a Plan to Compound Your Investment
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Disney Stock is Ridiculously Cheap Now That the Worst is Past
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- The Ozempic Diet Trend is Lifting These 2 Carnivore Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Playtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.