Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.11.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Polaris from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Polaris from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Polaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Polaris from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Shares of PII stock opened at $93.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Polaris has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $138.49.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.98% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Polaris will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 30.34%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,757,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,447,000 after acquiring an additional 160,918 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,885,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,950,000 after acquiring an additional 89,717 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,868,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,650,000 after acquiring an additional 17,165 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,665,000 after acquiring an additional 532,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 8.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,477,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,993,000 after acquiring an additional 202,794 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

