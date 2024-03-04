Positron Co. (OTCMKTS:POSC) Short Interest Update

Positron Co. (OTCMKTS:POSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Positron Stock Up 0.7 %
POSC stock opened at $1.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31. Positron has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $2.25.
Positron Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Positron
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Target Stock Has a Plan to Compound Your Investment
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Disney Stock is Ridiculously Cheap Now That the Worst is Past
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- The Ozempic Diet Trend is Lifting These 2 Carnivore Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Positron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Positron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.