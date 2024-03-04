Positron Co. (OTCMKTS:POSC) Short Interest Update

Positron Co. (OTCMKTS:POSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Positron Stock Up 0.7 %

POSC stock opened at $1.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31. Positron has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $2.25.

Positron Company Profile

Positron Corporation, a nuclear medicine healthcare company, specializes in the business of cardiac positron emission tomography (PET) imaging in the United States. It offers attrius PET scanner, clinical and technical services, and financing solutions enables healthcare providers to accurately diagnose cardiac disease, improve patient outcomes, and practice cost effective medicines.

