Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a GBX 105 ($1.33) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 103 ($1.31) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Shares of PHP opened at GBX 91 ($1.15) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 96.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 95.27. Primary Health Properties has a 52-week low of GBX 84.20 ($1.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 109 ($1.38). The firm has a market cap of £1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,550.00, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a GBX 1.73 ($0.02) dividend. This is a boost from Primary Health Properties’s previous dividend of $1.68. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35,000.00%.

In other Primary Health Properties news, insider Bandhana Rawal purchased 27,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of £24,794.10 ($31,448.63). 2.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

