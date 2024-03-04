Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a GBX 105 ($1.33) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 103 ($1.31) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Friday, February 9th.
Primary Health Properties Stock Performance
Primary Health Properties Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a GBX 1.73 ($0.02) dividend. This is a boost from Primary Health Properties’s previous dividend of $1.68. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35,000.00%.
Insider Transactions at Primary Health Properties
In other Primary Health Properties news, insider Bandhana Rawal purchased 27,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of £24,794.10 ($31,448.63). 2.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Primary Health Properties
Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.
