Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LEA. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Lear by 4.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the first quarter worth $657,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Lear by 81.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 8,878 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Lear by 47.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Lear by 62.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 39,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after buying an additional 15,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lear

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $402,669.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at $402,533.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $1,415,224.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,483.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $402,669.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,533.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Lear Price Performance

Shares of LEA opened at $136.42 on Monday. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.79 and a fifty-two week high of $157.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.09). Lear had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lear from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Lear from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lear from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LEA

Lear Profile

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.