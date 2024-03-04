Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,080,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $797,094,000 after purchasing an additional 337,822 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,004 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,975,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,696,000 after purchasing an additional 67,048 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,357,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,029,000 after purchasing an additional 76,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 96.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,982,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.73.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 0.4 %

OHI stock opened at $31.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $34.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.48.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.65%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 270.71%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.