Profund Advisors LLC Makes New $224,000 Investment in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of HF Sinclair stock opened at $55.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.28. HF Sinclair Co. has a one year low of $37.12 and a one year high of $62.20.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This is a boost from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

Insider Activity

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers bought 4,180 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.94 per share, with a total value of $246,369.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 131,793 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,767,879.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $138,228.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,919 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,563.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,481. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group upgraded HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on HF Sinclair in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.09.

HF Sinclair Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

