Profund Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.5% during the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 10,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 9.6% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.6% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 109,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $5,073,205.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,082.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 109,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $5,073,205.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,082.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 3,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $234,969.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,170.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,319 shares of company stock worth $6,916,101. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $63.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.65. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $63.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on SFM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

