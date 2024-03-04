Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 2,131 Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dyne Therapeutics were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 3.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 394,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,323 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 36.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 94,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 25,354 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 18.9% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 139,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 22,145 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 10.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 6,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 23.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DYN shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dyne Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dyne Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Dyne Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ DYN opened at $29.13 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.30. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $30.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 3,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $94,297.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 124,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,416,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dyne Therapeutics news, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 3,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $94,297.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 124,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,416,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk Kersten acquired 1,714,285 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $29,999,987.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,416,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,293,877.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 2,084,379 shares of company stock valued at $47,653,087 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.89% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

