Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,065 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,502 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Range Resources by 1,097.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,203 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 36,845 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,704,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Range Resources by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 264,965 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,588,000 after purchasing an additional 20,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Range Resources by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,842 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $32.14 on Monday. Range Resources Co. has a one year low of $22.72 and a one year high of $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.83.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. Range Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $941.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 9.04%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RRC shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Range Resources from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Range Resources from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Range Resources in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Range Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

