Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,372 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,594 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,784,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,906,000 after purchasing an additional 39,338 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,633,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,159,000 after purchasing an additional 762,038 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,268,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,311,000 after purchasing an additional 158,815 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,964,000 after purchasing an additional 927,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 1,450,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,405,000 after purchasing an additional 722,250 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $94,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,328.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $94,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,328.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $79,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 131,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,900.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 34,772 shares of company stock worth $738,503. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TCBI. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

TCBI stock opened at $58.10 on Monday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $42.79 and a one year high of $67.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.24). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $245.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

