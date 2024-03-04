Profund Advisors LLC Sells 139 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,965 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth $723,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 509.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 12,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total transaction of $1,317,691.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,593,033.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 12,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total value of $1,317,691.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,721 shares in the company, valued at $5,593,033.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $321,580.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 129,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,865,749.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,273 shares of company stock worth $3,036,363. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TOL shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Toll Brothers from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.20.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of TOL stock opened at $116.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.36 and a 52-week high of $117.35.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.48. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.75 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.49%.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Stories

