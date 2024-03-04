Profund Advisors LLC Sells 233 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 77,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,734,000 after acquiring an additional 45,074 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,123,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,178,000 after acquiring an additional 38,298 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 668,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,615,000 after acquiring an additional 32,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 1,560.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 134,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,622,000 after acquiring an additional 126,513 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $119.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.19 and its 200-day moving average is $120.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52 week low of $106.45 and a 52 week high of $150.45.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.18. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 45.43%. The company had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Churchill Downs’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHDN shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Churchill Downs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.71.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

