Profund Advisors LLC Takes $212,000 Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 9,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $543,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,218,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,260,000 after purchasing an additional 410,722 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 240.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 161,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 113,788 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 396,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after purchasing an additional 179,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on BXMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.30.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

BXMT stock opened at $20.45 on Monday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $23.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.42 and its 200-day moving average is $21.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.43.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.13%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 175.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $48,277.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,572 shares in the company, valued at $3,069,263.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $26,123.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,309,908.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $48,277.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,572 shares in the company, valued at $3,069,263.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,098 shares of company stock worth $150,458. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

Featured Articles

