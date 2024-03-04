Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Sold by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Progyny were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Progyny by 3,119.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Progyny in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Progyny by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PGNY. Truist Financial cut their price target on Progyny from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Progyny in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Progyny from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Progyny in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.30.

Progyny Stock Performance

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $36.02 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.75. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $29.44 and a one year high of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 58.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.48.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Progyny had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $269.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,063 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $39,894.39. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 88,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,115.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $39,894.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 88,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,115.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 2,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $90,400.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 158,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,341,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 284,586 shares of company stock valued at $10,750,665 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progyny Company Profile

(Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

