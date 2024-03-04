Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Short Interest Update

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,400 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the January 31st total of 1,927,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 726,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Prosus Price Performance

PROSY stock opened at $5.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Prosus has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $7.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.55.

Prosus Company Profile

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally.

