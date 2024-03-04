Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Short Interest Update

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,400 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the January 31st total of 1,927,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 726,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
PROSY stock opened at $5.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Prosus has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $7.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.55.
