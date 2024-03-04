Prudential PLC Acquires 33,264 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 453,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 33,264 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 0.7% of Prudential PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $57,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,560 shares in the company, valued at $18,316,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,560 shares in the company, valued at $18,316,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 22,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.79, for a total value of $3,721,481.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,044,182 shares in the company, valued at $345,037,479.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,155,454 shares of company stock worth $5,495,283,506 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.95.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $178.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.12 and a 12 month high of $178.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.32 and its 200 day moving average is $146.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.