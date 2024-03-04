PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.31.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $111.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $52.24 and a 1-year high of $111.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.30 and its 200 day moving average is $89.70.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $206,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,452.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,162,667,000 after acquiring an additional 261,934 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PulteGroup by 10.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,885,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,622,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,200 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,008,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,136,318,000 after purchasing an additional 197,656 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in PulteGroup by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,343,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $604,439,000 after purchasing an additional 228,040 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in PulteGroup by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,726,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $591,076,000 after purchasing an additional 24,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

