Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Receives $47.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.75.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

PSTG opened at $55.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 325.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.15. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $55.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.25 and a 200-day moving average of $37.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $789.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pure Storage will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $600,802.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,278.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $600,802.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,278.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $275,691.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,808.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,143,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 24.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,091,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,489 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 5,725.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,614,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,116 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,678,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 61.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,399,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

