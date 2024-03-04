Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Issued By Zacks Research

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report issued on Thursday, February 29th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now expects that the company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. National Bankshares raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$97.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$82.86.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 3.4 %

TSE AEM opened at C$67.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$67.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$66.85. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of C$59.36 and a 12 month high of C$82.90. The company has a market cap of C$33.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sean Boyd sold 72,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.69, for a total transaction of C$5,261,229.51. In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Director Sean Boyd sold 72,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.69, for a total value of C$5,261,229.51. Also, Senior Officer Dominique Girard sold 5,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.27, for a total value of C$371,350.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,379 shares of company stock valued at $6,003,580. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.537 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.11%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Articles

