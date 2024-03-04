Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report issued on Thursday, February 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.09 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.01. The consensus estimate for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ current full-year earnings is $8.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ FY2024 earnings at $8.35 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.39 EPS.

CFR has been the topic of several other reports. Compass Point cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.77.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

CFR opened at $107.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.52 and its 200-day moving average is $99.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $132.82.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $523.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.09 million.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $1,074,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,543,972. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

