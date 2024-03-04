Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Arcellx, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arcellx in a report released on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.85). The consensus estimate for Arcellx’s current full-year earnings is ($2.05) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Arcellx’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.99) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.95) EPS.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.95. Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 20.96% and a negative net margin of 64.08%. The business had revenue of $63.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Arcellx from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Arcellx to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on Arcellx from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Arcellx from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Arcellx from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ACLX

Arcellx Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLX opened at $66.82 on Monday. Arcellx has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $70.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -45.46 and a beta of 0.02.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 8,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $470,568.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,453.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 8,514 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $470,568.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,453.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Heery sold 3,456 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $215,274.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,113.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,037 in the last quarter. 5.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcellx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcellx by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,544,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,237,000 after purchasing an additional 578,831 shares in the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new stake in Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,317,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arcellx by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,848,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,059,000 after buying an additional 449,846 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arcellx by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,602,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,291,000 after buying an additional 380,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Arcellx by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,061,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,431,000 after buying an additional 23,262 shares in the last quarter.

Arcellx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.