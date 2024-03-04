Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Raised by Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, February 28th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.66). The consensus estimate for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.80) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.75) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.50) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVIR opened at $4.45 on Monday. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $5.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.35. The stock has a market cap of $374.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.17.

Institutional Trading of Atea Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BML Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 114.6% during the third quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 4,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,761 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 752,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 67,580 shares during the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jean-Pierre Sommadossi sold 56,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $219,103.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,557 shares in the company, valued at $448,744.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrea Corcoran sold 15,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total value of $60,837.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 670,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,573,598.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jean-Pierre Sommadossi sold 56,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $219,103.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,744.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,230 shares of company stock worth $327,852. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an oral antiviral candidate that is in Phase III SUNRISE-3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

