Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Raised by Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, February 28th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.66). The consensus estimate for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.80) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.75) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.50) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.
Atea Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AVIR opened at $4.45 on Monday. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $5.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.35. The stock has a market cap of $374.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.17.
Institutional Trading of Atea Pharmaceuticals
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Jean-Pierre Sommadossi sold 56,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $219,103.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,557 shares in the company, valued at $448,744.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrea Corcoran sold 15,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total value of $60,837.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 670,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,573,598.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jean-Pierre Sommadossi sold 56,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $219,103.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,744.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,230 shares of company stock worth $327,852. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Atea Pharmaceuticals
Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an oral antiviral candidate that is in Phase III SUNRISE-3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.
Read More
