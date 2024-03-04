Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Capital Power Co. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets upped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Capital Power in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 28th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Capital Power’s current full-year earnings is $3.16 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Capital Power’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price target on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$46.27.

Capital Power Trading Up 0.8 %

Capital Power stock opened at C$38.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57. Capital Power has a 12 month low of C$35.11 and a 12 month high of C$46.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$37.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$38.07.

Capital Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. Capital Power’s payout ratio is 55.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,700 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.80, for a total transaction of C$64,260.00. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.