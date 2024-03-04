Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Revance Therapeutics, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Revance Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, February 29th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.69) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.64). The consensus estimate for Revance Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.33) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Revance Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.18) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.22) EPS.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.17. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 138.43% and a negative return on equity of 903.28%. The business had revenue of $69.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.02 million.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RVNC. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.56.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Performance

Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $6.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.31. Revance Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market cap of $612.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 63.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 38.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

