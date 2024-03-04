Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.89) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.27). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Viridian Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.25) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Viridian Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.69) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.53) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.50) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.03) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Viridian Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.10.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRDN opened at $19.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.93, a current ratio of 18.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Viridian Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.93 and a fifty-two week high of $33.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.27 and a 200-day moving average of $17.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 121.80% and a negative net margin of 75,711.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.13) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRDN. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,698,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 190.9% during the 2nd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $21,780,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $26,985,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 159.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,178,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,172,000 after buying an additional 723,484 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc purchased 476,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,839,954 shares in the company, valued at $38,639,034. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

See Also

